The dangerous approach of Erdogan-led Turkey towards Kurds- analysis

In an analysis over Turkey's position under the leadership of Erdogan, Global Media magazine called his view towards the Kurds and the Kurdish issue dangerous and described the consequences of this position as devastating.

According to this English magazine, Erdogan is thinking about the Kurds, whether they are with him and are moving in line with his interests; If they are not in line with his position, then he will call them terrorists.

This magazine has emphasized that the dangerous positions of Erdogan and Turkey under his leadership regarding the Kurds have also gained a practical aspect.

The proof of this claim, the analysis states, is Turkey's campaigns in northern Iraq and Syria and the continuous war of this country against the Kurds in these two countries.

Referring to the political suppression of the Kurds who oppose Erdogan in Turkey, this magazine pointed to the severe restrictions imposed on the Kurds in Turkey, which resulted in the imprisonment of thousands of Kurds and the restriction of the social activities of Kurdish institutions and the restriction of the Kurdish language in this country.

Global Media has reminded that while the Syrian Kurds have contributed greatly to the fight against ISIS as a terrorist group recognized in the world, Turkey has launched numerous attacks against Kurdish-controlled areas since 2018 and these attacks are still ongoing.

This article pointed out that while Erdogan offers solutions for global crises, he ignores important issues such as the Kurds issue or intends to solve them by resorting to violent methods.