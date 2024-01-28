Turkish intel chief visits Kurdistan Region for second time on Sunday

The visit was his second to the country since being appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) last year.

According to security sources, Kalin on Sunday held contacts in Erbil, the capital of Northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), after his visit last week to the nation’s capital Baghdad.

Kalin met with Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Masoud Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed and local administrators, as well as Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) head Hasan Turan and ITC Kirkuk Deputy Ersat Salihi.

During the meetings, developments in the region, bilateral relations, and the fight against PKK were discussed. Kalin also stressed Turkey's determination in the fight against the forces.

Kalin was in Iraqi capital Baghdad last week, where he also held meetings with officials.

During his visit to Iraq last week, Kalin met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Muhammad Shiya al-Sudani, as well as Shiite and Sunni groups and Turkmen representatives.