Nechirvan Barzani confirms reaching agreement on oil exports

In a press statement following his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Barzani thanked Al-Sudani for his efforts to solve the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil, Shafaq News reported.

“We noted that since he assumed his position until today, Al-Sudani has been working to serve Iraq as a whole, including Iraqi Kurdistan,” Barzani said.

“We confirmed during the meeting that we support the government’s agenda as well as the agreement that took place between Al-Sudani and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani,” the President of Iraqi Kurdistan explained.

Barzani indicated that the meeting addressed strategies to organize the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil in the future, in addition to the oil issue, stressing that there is an initial agreement to solve this problem.

The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq expressed his hope that Al-Sudani will return from his visit to Washington with a successful outcome that benefits all of Iraq.

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and the US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, discussed two weeks ago the role that foreign businesses play in Iraq’s oil industry.

The US official spoke about the difficulties American oil companies face in the Kurdistan region of Iraq as a result of their inability to export their products.

Hussein highlighted the perspectives of the KRG and the federal government in Baghdad over the issue of oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via the pipeline that connects northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.