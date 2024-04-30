Peshmerga Minister: We need continuous cooperation and coordination of coalition forces to maintain security and stability in the region

According to Rachelakin Media the Kurdish Minister Shoresh Ismail held a meeting with the commander of Italian forces and some media and journalists from that country.

The two officials discussed the importance of continuous cooperation and coordination between the Italian army and the Kurdish forces.

According to the ministry of Peshmerga the Kurdish minister appreciated the Italian army and people for their cooperation in defeating ISIS terrorists and participating in the success and advancement of reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry.

In response to questions from Italian journalists about the importance and role of coalition forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Minister Ismail stated: "We need continuous cooperation and coordination of coalition forces to maintain security and stability in the region."

Regarding the reform process in the Peshmerga Ministry, he said: "Implementing reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry is a definite project that will never be halted."

The Minister of Peshmerga also stated about ties between his ministry and Iraqi army that they have always taken the initiative to resolve disputes and issues between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, and emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations between the Peshmerga Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, and the Iraqi army.