UAE offers condolences to Iranian government

On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident.

“We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, also extended condolences to the Iranian government following the tragic incident.

In a tweet from his X account, Dr. Gargash wrote, "Sincere condolences to the Iranian government on the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their entourage. Our thoughts are with their families and the Iranian people during these difficult times."

Earlier today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian and the accompanying delegation were confirmed dead following a helicopter crash on Sunday, Irainan officials and state media said on Monday.

The helicopter crashed while returning from the Khoda Afarin region to Tabriz amid poor weather conditions, making it difficult to locate the crash site and hindered rescue operations.