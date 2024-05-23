Syrian delegation participates in late Iranian president funeral ceremony in Tehran

A delegation from the Syrian government, headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, participated in the funeral ceremony of the late President Ibrahim brahim Raisi and the late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with their companions in Tehran on Wednesday.

As reported by the SANA news agency, the Syrian delegation participated in the ceremony included Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria, and Ali Mamlouk, National Security Advisor in the General Secretariat of the Presidency of Syria.