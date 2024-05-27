Kurdistan Region elections postponed to “undetermined” date - report

“The Commission sent an official letter to the Kurdistan Regional Government, stating it was impossible to hold the elections on the scheduled date of June 10, and requested to postpone them,” the source said.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government will set a new date.”

The Kurdistan Region was set to hold parliamentary elections on June 10 following a nearly two-year delay, after multiple postponements caused by disputes between political parties and pending legal cases related to the electoral process.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced it will participate in the vote, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) remains unwilling to take part despite numerous calls to reverse its decision.

The Party claims a recent ruling by the Iraqi federal court on the minority quota seats and the division of the Region into four constituencies is “unconstitutional.”

Earlier, a spokesperson to IHEC, Jumana ak-Ghalai, told media outlets that the federal election body will submit a formal request before the Kurdistan’s presidency to set a new date for the long-due polls.