Three Kurdish parties jointly decide to join the new Iraqi government

According to Kordpress, Mothni Amin, the head of the Islamic Union faction in the Iraqi parliament, announced that this party, along with the Patriotic Position Movement and Jamaat Adalat, will jointly decide on joining the new Iraqi government.

In an interview with his party's official channel, he said: These three political currents are considering and consulting to participate in the new cabinet, and the final decision will be taken in a coordinated manner.

These statements are made while Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, in continuation of his consultations to form the cabinet, met with a joint delegation of "Patriotic Position Movement" and "Jamaat Adalat Kurdistan" and discussed the plans of the future government.

In this meeting, Al-Zaidi emphasized the necessity of forming an efficient and stable government and demanded the active participation of political currents in the process of forming the cabinet.

Referring to the possible composition of the future government, Mothni Amin said: it is unlikely that the share of Kurds in the ministries will increase, but there is a possibility of making changes in the structure and composition of the ministries.

In the end, he emphasized: If the Kurdistan Region does not cooperate, the new Iraqi government will face a serious challenge in solving the country's problems.