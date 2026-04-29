 We will not allow war to return to Syrian Kurdistan

According to Kurdpress, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Kobani, in an interview referring to the political and security situation of Syrian Kurdistan, said that joint efforts have made this region pass the stage of threat and destruction and now it has entered the stage of stability and establishment. He emphasized that the main goal of these forces is to prevent the return of war and protect people against insecurity and crisis.

In a conversation with two Kurdish journalists, Rahman Gharib and Mohammad Raouf, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, Mazloum Kobani, emphasized the political and security situation of Syrian Kurdistan, that their main goal is to prevent the return of war and protect the people from insecurity and destruction.

He said: "With everyone's efforts, we were able to pass the stage of the danger of the destruction of Syrian Kurdistan and now we have entered the stage of stability and establishment." We want our people to live in peace and we don't want another war."

Mazloum Kobani also said about proposals to be in Damascus and accept political responsibility: "I have no desire to stay in Damascus." "I was asked several times to go to Damascus and accept a post, but I believe that my work among my people is not finished yet and I must remain with my people."

He added: "My work is among my people and I will not accept any post."

Referring to the situation of the Syrian Kurdish regions, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces clarified that these regions are considered their red line and no compromise will be made on it.

He said: "We want Syrian Kurdistan to have its own independent management and to preserve its special characteristics. We are in charge of our own affairs and we do not allow others to make decisions for our people."

Kobani also called for the official presence of the Kurds in the Syrian parliament and government and stated that the negotiations to establish the rights of the Kurdish people are still ongoing.

He also said about the military forces that efforts are being made to include their forces in the structure of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, but there are still differences regarding the presence of female forces in this structure, which, according to him, they will try to resolve.

In another part of this meeting, he appreciated the support of the people of the Kurdistan Region and especially the city of Sulaymaniyah during the attacks against Syrian Kurdistan and said: "Sulaymaniyah is like Kobani and Qamishlo to me."

Mazloum Kobani also emphasized the importance of strengthening social, media and civil relations between Kurdistan Region and Syrian Kurdistan and considered it necessary for the future of the Kurdish people.