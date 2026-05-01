PKK's warning about the consequences of the failure of peace talks with Türkiye

According to Kurdpress, Zagros Hiva, the spokesperson of the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK) affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), announced that the peace process between this group and the Turkish government has practically stopped and Ankara has not taken any specific legal and political steps to advance the negotiations.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Zagros Hiva said: "The Turkish government has not taken any legal or political action in the path of peace and has continued the wartime policies with a new literature." He added: "What happens next depends entirely on the approach of the Turkish government." He also warned that the continuation of the current situation could bring "fragile and worrying consequences."

He also said that the Turkish forces continue to operate in parts of northern Iraq, the central government appointed administrators still hold the positions of the elected Kurdish mayors in Turkey, and thousands of Kurdish and Turkish political prisoners are still in prison.

These statements come while senior PKK officials also announced on Thursday that the peace initiative to end decades of conflict between the two sides has been effectively halted by the Turkish government.

Murad Karaylan, one of the founders of the PKK and one of the senior leaders of this group, said in an interview with the media close to this party, that the PKK has taken important measures within the framework of the peace process, including declaring a ceasefire and ending the armed struggle.

According to Karailan, this group has fulfilled all its responsibilities at this stage, but the Turkish government has not yet taken the necessary action to continue the process.

Until the moment of publication of this report, the Turkish authorities have not shown an official reaction to Karailan's statements.

PKK announced last year that it is willing to disarm and dissolve its organization in the framework of the new peace process with Turkey, following the request of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of this group. This group then held a symbolic disarmament ceremony in northern Iraq and later announced the withdrawal of its forces from some important areas of Türkiye to Iraq.

Karailan also said that Turkish government and ruling party officials had promised to submit legal bills related to the peace process to the parliament in April, but this deadline has passed without presenting any plans.

He accused the Turkish government of not even implementing the initial measures proposed by the parliamentary committee, including the release of opposition politicians and imprisoned activists.

According to him, the decision of the PKK's 12th Congress to end the armed struggle and dissolve this group was conditional on Abdullah Ocalan personally managing the disarmament process; An issue that has not yet been realized with the continuation of his imprisonment in Amrali prison.

These positions are in conflict with the words of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Türkiye. Erdogan said a day ago that the peace process continues "in a positive atmosphere" and is progressing as expected.

PKK started an armed struggle against the Turkish government since 1984. These conflicts have left tens of thousands dead and have spread to Iraq and Syria. Türkiye, the United States and the European Union consider this group a terrorist organization.

At first, this group wanted to form an independent Kurdistan, but later changed its demands to self-governance and expansion of Kurdish rights in Türkiye.