The failure of the peace process with the PKK will lead to the collapse of the government.

According to Kurdpress, Kani Turun, a diplomat and a member of the Turkish Parliament, warned in an interview with Amarji that the failure of the peace process between Turkey and the Kurds of this country will not only lead to the end of peace efforts, but it can also lead to the collapse of the government.

He, who was previously the Turkish ambassador to Somalia and a senior advisor, emphasizes that the security elements within the power structure are disrupting the peace process. According to him, the government does not have much time to advance this process and must take concrete measures immediately.

Emphasis on Demirtash's freedom

Turun considers Azadi, the former leader of the People's Democratic Party, who has been in Edirne prison for more than a decade, to be one of the first necessary steps to restore trust. He states that the execution of the sentence against Demirtas can be a serious sign of the government's commitment to peace and return to civil politics.

The danger of "stopping" the peace process

This member of parliament warns that if certain legal steps are not taken in the parliament by May, the peace process may be stopped; A situation that, according to him, is even more dangerous than complete failure. Using the "open wound" metaphor, Toron emphasizes that the suspension of the peace process can lead to the escalation of the crisis and mistrust.

Linking the Kurds issue with regional developments

In another part of the conversation, Toron does not consider the beginning of the peace process unrelated to the post-war developments. He believes that the weakening of non-state actors and changes in the Middle East forced Turkey to deal directly with the PKK issue. According to him, international actors, among others, now prefer to regulate their relations with governments, not armed groups

Disagreement over the priority of disarmament or reforms

According to Toron, one of the main nodes of the negotiations is the dispute over the priority of disarmament or legal reforms. The government wants P. to lay down weapons. K. K is before any political action, while this group emphasizes on legal reforms first. Turon's proposed solution is the simultaneous implementation of these two paths.

The necessity of structural reforms

Turun emphasizes that solving the Kurdish problem is not limited to disarming the PKK, but requires deep constitutional reforms, including in the area of ​​mother tongue and the definition of citizenship. According to him, only in this way can Türkiye become a stable regional power and a democratic model.

Political perspective

In the end, this member of parliament predicts that if the peace process fails, the current government will be the first victim, and a new government will probably be installed in Turkey by 2027. However, he believes that the peace process will eventually come to an end—whether with this government or another government.