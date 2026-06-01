Türkiye in Kirkuk; One eye on politics and the other eye on oil

According to Kordpress, the Turkish state oil company has signed an extensive agreement for cooperation in the field of oil and gas with the British company BP.

This agreement includes the development of fields, exploration, increasing export capacity and gas transmission, and makes Kirkuk the main priority of these two companies in the future plans.

This development is a clear sign of a greater tendency towards Western companies and represents an attempt to bring Türkiye into the most politically sensitive oil region of Iraq.

This action also reopens the case of BP's large obligations in Kirkuk; An issue that is still of fundamental importance for understanding the deep geopolitical consequences of this new approach.

At the same time that Iraq has begun to cooperate with Western companies to reduce its dependence on China, Russia and Iran, this shift in Turkey also reinforces a broader and more powerful trend in the region. This happens in a situation where the main countries of the region are slowly resetting their position along the traditional line between East and West and are getting closer to Washington and London; A process that ultimately leads to the formation of a new strategic map for the Middle East.

The aim of this agreement is to increase oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2028 from the Baba and Awaneh oil domes in the Kirkuk oil field, as well as the three adjacent areas, Bai Hassan, Jambor and Khabaz. In addition, 400 million standard cubic feet of associated gas will be produced daily.

Source: Nabil Moudari - economic expert; dramedy