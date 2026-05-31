Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister arrested on corruption charges

According to a report by Kurdpress, the Sumerian channel said: Adnan Mohammed Hammoud, also known as Adnan Jumaili, the Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs and the director general of the Northern Refineries Company and the Beji Refinery, has been arrested on charges of administrative and financial corruption.

The arrest was carried out in Ishaqi area of ​​Salahaddin province by a special force with the assistance of the Prosecutor's Office and the provincial police command. All his files were sent to the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Communications Minister Mustafa Sand confirmed the arrest, calling Jumaili an "oil whale" and "the main provider of money to parties. Sand revealed that the official had previously fabricated a fake story called "drone bombing of the Beji refinery" just to cover up his illegal activities.

The arrest comes just hours after new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the reactivation of the High Committee to Fight Corruption and review the contracts of the previous government. Observers believe the fall of the senior oil ministry official is a clear indication of the seriousness of Zaidi's cabinet in punishing those who waste public resources in the energy sector.