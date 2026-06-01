Tom Barak, Trump's special representative in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria

According to Kordpress, while in recent days there were reports about the end of Tom Barak's special mission in the Syria case, Donald Trump not only extended his presence in this case by issuing a new order, but also expanded the scope of his responsibilities to Iraq.

In a message released on Saturday, Trump announced that Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, would be appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Syria" as well as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq". In this message, he praised Barak's performance and said that this appointment is in line with advancing Washington's strategic cooperation with the governments of Syria and Iraq. According to this announcement, Barak will also retain the position of the US Embassy in Ankara.

The decision ended the uncertainty that had arisen after reports surfaced that Barak's official title of "Syria Special Envoy" would expire. Earlier, some media reported that his special mission period ended on May 29, 2026; The issue that created speculations about the reduction of his role in the US policy towards Syria.

However, the analysis published by Al-Majlah magazine, citing the statements of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized that the end of an administrative title does not necessarily mean that Barak will withdraw from the Syrian case. Rubio made it clear that "although that title is coming to an end, Barack will continue to play a leadership role in the Trump administration's Syria and Iraq policy." According to the magazine, the phrase "that title" indicated that only the legal status of a temporary appointment has ended and not his practical responsibility in these cases.

Now Trump's new message confirms this perception and shows that the White House not only does not intend to reduce Barak's role, but also seeks to focus more on the management of the Syrian and Iraqi cases in his hands. This action also shows Trump's special trust in Barak's personal diplomacy; A figure who has become the main player in Washington's contacts with the new Syrian government, Türkiye and regional actors in the past months.

In the same framework, Kurdistan Watch's previous analysis also argued that Barak has practically become the main coordinator of American policy in the Levant and Mesopotamia and his influence goes beyond the official position of "Syria Special Envoy". The report emphasized that Barak's personal closeness to Trump and his direct access to the White House set him apart from many traditional State Department diplomats.

The simultaneous appointment of Barak as the special envoy for Syria and Iraq could be a sign of the Trump administration's attempt to integrate Washington's policies in two highly related cases in the region; Two cases that connect topics such as the fight against ISIS, the future of American forces, relations with the Damascus government, interaction with Baghdad, and the situation of the Kurds in Syria and Iraq.

As a result, contrary to initial impressions about the end of Barak's mission, new developments show that he has not only withdrawn from the Syrian case, but has become one of the most important figures in the Trump administration's Middle East policy; A person who is now officially responsible for the simultaneous management of the two strategic cases of Syria and Iraq.