If the Patriotic Union does not cooperate, we will think about alternative options

According to Kurdpress, Hoshiar Zibari announced that the United States expressed concern over the continuation of the political deadlock in the Kurdistan Region and the failure to form a new cabinet after 18 months of elections.

Zibari, in an interview with Rudaw network from Washington, said that the Americans want the formation of the new government of the Kurdistan region as soon as possible, rather than seeking to identify the culprits.

He emphasized: "For America, it doesn't matter who is guilty or which side prevents the formation of the government, but what is important to them is the end of the current situation and the formation of the government."

This senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party added that in the past months, the Democratic Party has shown "all the necessary efforts and flexibility" to form a government, so that regional institutions can resume their legitimacy and activities, but these efforts have not been successful.

Zibari also said that America has sent messages to the leaders of both political parties and wants to unite and strengthen its allies in the Kurdistan region so that it can support them more.

In response to a question about how to activate the parliament of the Kurdistan Region, he said: "If the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is not ready to cooperate, constantly increases its demands or starts a so-called political game, it is natural to think of alternative options."

Zibari clarified that among the proposed options is the formation of a "majority government" or moving towards "early elections"; An action that he said could be a way to respect the election results and end the current political deadlock.