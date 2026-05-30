The Pentagon's report on the defense weakness and the debt of the Kurdistan Region

According to Kurdpress, the Inspector General of the US Ministry of Defense, in his latest assessment of the situation of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and its cooperation with the US, has pointed out the structural problems of the Kurdistan Region in the defense and economic fields, in addition to security threats. According to the Operation Command of "Firm Determination", the Ministry of Peshmerga is still dependent on American aid to cover its basic expenses, including paying salaries, training troops and maintaining combat readiness, and has not yet been able to manage these areas independently. According to this report, with the formation of two new regional commands in the Kurdistan region, it is expected that the US advisory role will be transferred from the level of combat units to higher levels of command.

The report also presents a worrying picture of the climate's financial situation. According to American officials, the Kurdistan Regional Government is facing a debt of about 33 billion dollars and is still heavily dependent on the transfer of funds from Baghdad; A situation that increases the possibility of continued lack of financial resources and limitations in the development of military and security capabilities.

In the field of defense, the Inspector General of the US Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the Peshmerga forces suffer from a serious weakness in air defense systems. The defense systems deployed in Erbil are mainly designed to protect US forces and facilities and do not provide effective cover for the entire region. As a result, Peshmerga forces, critical infrastructure and climate energy facilities remain vulnerable to missile and drone attacks. The combination of these factors shows that the Kurdistan Region, in a situation where it has become one of the main centers of regional tensions, is facing serious economic and defense limitations at the same time as security challenges.