Targeting 85 Key US Military Sites

According to Kurdpress, the statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the IRGC reads as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Destroyer of Tyrants

Following the epic display by the great Iranian nation during the magnificent, unprecedented, and enemy-crushing funeral procession for the peerless leader of the age and the martyred commander of the Islamic Ummah—and as the aggressive U.S. regime sees the scale of its defeat becoming increasingly apparent, while also viewing the massive, global response to the proud Iraqi nation’s historic farewell to the martyred mujahid leader as yet another major blow to itself—the regime has once again reverted to its habit of breaking pledges. In a panic-stricken attempt to overshadow this historic event, the child-killing, terrorist U.S. military blatantly violated the ceasefire and disregarded the Islamabad Agreement in the early hours of this morning by launching air strikes against several coastal bases and civilian installations along the shores of Hormozgan Province and Mahshahr.

In an initial response to this aggression, the naval and aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—in a joint missile and drone operation—pounded 85 key U.S. military sites at Bandar Salman, Bahrain’s 5th Naval District, and Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base, and shot down an enemy MQ-9 drone that attempted to interfere with the operation.

"And victory comes only from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise."