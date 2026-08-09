Abdulkadir Selvi's claim about Demirtaş being deprived of amnesty denied

According to Kurdistan Press, Abdulkadir Selvi, a journalist close to the Turkish government, published material about the scope of the implementation of the "Framework Law" in his note today in the Hurriyet newspaper.In the note, which Selvi attributed to sources in the Justice and Development Party (AKP), he claimed that Turkish Justice Minister Akin Görlek had said that Abdullah Öcalan and Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the HDP, could not benefit from the provisions of the law.

After the claim was published, AKP officials contacted Akin Görlek and AKP officials to verify its veracity. According to the AKP statement, the Justice Minister and the ruling party officials denied the contents of Selvi's note.

AKP officials also stated that no evaluation or conversation with such content was made and that the claims attributed to them were untrue.

Accordingly, both Akin Görlek and AKP officials rejected Abdülkadir Selvi's report that Öcalan and Demirtaş were deprived of the benefits of the "Framework Law".After Justice Minister Akin Görlek denied Selvi's statements, Selvi addressed the issue in another memo.