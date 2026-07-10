Kurdistan Region Hosts 14 Official Representations and 36 Foreign Consulates

Kurdpress

According to official data released on July 9, 2026, in addition to its network of political representations, the Kurdistan Region hosts five official international cooperation and development agencies that work to support development and infrastructure projects.

According to the report, the Department of Media and Information emphasized that these figures include the Region's representative offices in the European Union as well as offices of international organizations based within the Region.

The Kurdistan Region maintains official representative offices in Germany, the United States, Australia, Italy, Spain, Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Austria, and Poland.

Additionally, numerous countries—including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, China, Japan, India, and South Korea—operate representative offices and consulates within the Kurdistan Region.

In the realm of development cooperation, agencies such as Japan’s JICA, Germany’s GIZ, Italy’s AICS, South Korea’s KOICA, and France’s Expertise France also maintain official offices in the Kurdistan Region.