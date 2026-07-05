Erbil Police Announce Arrest of Khurshid Herki and His Brother

In the early hours of Sunday, July 5, 2026, police forces arrested Khurshid Herki and his brother in the vicinity of Khabat town, Erbil Governorate.

In a statement, the Erbil Police Command announced that following the filing of a formal complaint and acting on a judicial order, the two suspects—identified as Khurshid Latif and Haidar Latif—were taken into custody by police forces.

Regarding the charges against the two individuals, the Erbil police stated: "They have recently instigated chaos and unrest, damaged private and public property, and are accused of killing a Peshmerga fighter and a civilian, as well as setting fire to Peshmerga military equipment."

The statement further notes that the two suspects engaged in activities across the Khabat district such as "inciting the public against law and public order, obstructing government projects, and threatening to destroy economic infrastructure."

The Erbil police emphasized that the two individuals would face the judicial system over these charges, adding: "We assure citizens that their lives and property are secure."

On the evening of July 8, 2025, an armed clash broke out between security forces and supporters of Khurshid Herki in the village of Gerda-Rash, located in the Khabat district of Erbil Province.

Five days earlier, tensions had arisen between the Goran tribe and a faction of the Herki tribe—specifically, associates of Khurshid Herki. Two people lost their lives during the July 8 clash: one was a member of the Zerevani forces (a special force affiliated with the Kurdistan Region), and the other was a citizen from the Herki tribe residing in Khabat.

Khurshid Herki had previously stated to the media outlet Rudaw that the major dispute over land and pastures between the Herki and Goran tribes had been resolved through the efforts of Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.