Kobanî University Hosts Kurdish Art and Folklore Festival

According to Kurdpress, Kobanî University—located in the city of Kobanî in Syrian Kurdistan—held the two-day festival at its southern campus under the slogan: "In pursuit of the memory of colors and words, let us keep our folklore heritage alive together."

According to the Hawar News Agency, the program commenced with the participation of hundreds of students, intellectuals, researchers, and university professors. During the opening ceremony, Sherwan Muslim, President of Kobani University, emphasized the importance of preserving, documenting, and passing down folklore heritage from one generation to the next; he noted that folklore is an integral part of national identity and that universities play a vital role in researching, recording, and revitalizing this cultural legacy.

On the festival's first day, the Kobani University art troupe performed a selection of Kurdish folk songs. Additionally, Dr. Hevin Hanan examined the characteristics of oral tales and their role in preserving collective memory and social history during a specialized session titled "Storytelling Among the Oppressed Kurdish People."

An exhibition featuring works, images, and artifacts related to Kurdish cultural heritage and folklore was held alongside the event, showcasing aspects of the region's cultural and traditional assets. The first day’s program concluded with a performance by a group of traditional music singers, which was warmly received by the audience.

On the second day of the festival, a documentary was screened highlighting the lives and works of several prominent Kurdish artists—including Baqi Khedo, Misho Bakaburi, and Ahmad Sheikho, among others from the Kobani, Afrin, and Jazira regions. Additionally, a variety of poems and songs centered on Kurdish culture and identity were performed.

Speaking to the media, Sherwan Muslim stated that the festival aims to boost students' morale ahead of final exams while simultaneously fulfilling the university's role in preserving and documenting cultural heritage. He added that, through such events, Kobani University strives to preserve Kurdish culture, art, and folklore and pass them on to future generations.

In conclusion, the President of Kobani University emphasized that the continuation of cultural and artistic activities plays a vital role in keeping cultural identity alive and transmitting Kurdish heritage to future generations.