Kurdistan Region Party Leaders to Meet Soon

According to a report by *Zoom* (cited by Kurdpress), all parties have expressed their readiness to attend, and Bafel Talabani has promised Salahaddin Bahaaddin that he will participate in the meeting.

A proposal has also been put forward suggesting that if Masoud Barzani does not attend the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani should participate in his place as the designated successor to the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Islamic Union announced: "Both sides—the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)—have responded positively to the initiative proposed by Mamosta Salahaddin Bahaaddin. God willing, a leadership meeting will be held in the coming days involving the KDP, the PUK, and other parties that hold parliamentary blocs in the Kurdistan Parliament. This meeting is expected to break the political deadlock and establish a suitable mechanism for reactivating the parliament and forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet."