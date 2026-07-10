10 July 2026 - 17:48

Islamic Union:

Kurdistan Region Party Leaders to Meet Soon

Kurdistan Region Party Leaders to Meet Soon

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Desk – The spokesperson for the Kurdistan Islamic Union announced that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have responded positively to an initiative by Salahaddin Bahaaddin to hold a meeting of party leaders. The meeting, involving parties that hold parliamentary blocs, is set to take place in the coming days to discuss ways to resolve the political deadlock.

According to a report by *Zoom* (cited by Kurdpress), all parties have expressed their readiness to attend, and Bafel Talabani has promised Salahaddin Bahaaddin that he will participate in the meeting.

A proposal has also been put forward suggesting that if Masoud Barzani does not attend the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani should participate in his place as the designated successor to the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Islamic Union announced: "Both sides—the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)—have responded positively to the initiative proposed by Mamosta Salahaddin Bahaaddin. God willing, a leadership meeting will be held in the coming days involving the KDP, the PUK, and other parties that hold parliamentary blocs in the Kurdistan Parliament. This meeting is expected to break the political deadlock and establish a suitable mechanism for reactivating the parliament and forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet."

News ID 161307

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