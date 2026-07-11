Through the success of the "Terror-Free Turkey" process, we will liberate Turkey from a 50-year-old issue

According to KurdPress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at an officer graduation ceremony at the Military Academy, referred to the "Terror-Free Turkey" process and stated that the government intends to free the country from an issue that has persisted for nearly half a century.

Emphasizing the necessity of maintaining domestic unity and solidarity, Erdoğan stated: "As we work toward the goals of the 'Century of Türkiye,' we will never forget that we—all 86 million of us—are brothers sharing a common destiny."

He added: "Through the success of the 'Terror-Free Türkiye' initiative—a process we are advancing to rid our country of a problem that has persisted for nearly half a century—we hope to begin a new chapter, both at home and abroad."

The Turkish president also noted that strengthening national security must take place within the framework of law, legitimacy, and democracy, stressing that maintaining the country's internal cohesion and stability is fundamental to advancing this process.

It is worth noting that Erdoğan made these remarks at a time when a number of Kurdish leaders have criticized the Turkish government for a lack of practical steps toward a political resolution of the conflict.