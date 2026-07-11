Salary Payment Delays Stem from KRG's Financial Irresponsibility

According to Kurdpress, Dr. Fatih Sangawi—a Kurdistan Region Parliament MP representing the Islamic Union faction—sharply criticized the financial policies of the region's officials and outlined the root cause of the crisis regarding delayed salary payments.

Sangawi stated that this crisis is directly linked to the Kurdistan Regional Government's failure to remit domestic revenues—specifically the 120-billion-dinar share—and its failure to secure the necessary funds for domestic contracts.

He emphasized that the delay in salary payments has directly harmed citizens' livelihoods; meanwhile, officials have exploited the situation to secure funds needed to cover specific financial obligations and address their own administrative shortcomings by pressuring wage earners and undermining the people's daily sustenance.

In conclusion, the MP asserted that instead of undermining the people's livelihood, the government should reclaim public revenues from companies that divert public assets for private gain.