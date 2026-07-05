5 July 2026 - 13:43

Nechirvan Barzani:

Ayatollah Khamenei Spoke of My Father, Idris Barzani, After 40 Years

Ayatollah Khamenei Spoke of My Father, Idris Barzani, After 40 Years

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Desk – Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, after attending the farewell ceremony for the Iranian leader, stated that meeting Ayatollah Khamenei was a highlight of his life; he noted that during the meeting, the Iranian leader spoke of his father, Idris Barzani, with respect and friendship after a lapse of nearly 40 years.

According to Kurdpress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, spoke to reporters after attending the farewell ceremony for the Iranian leader, recounting his meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei and sharing a memory he holds of the occasion.

He noted: "I had the honor of meeting His Eminence. What I found particularly remarkable was that, after some 40 years, he spoke of my father, Idris Barzani, and expressed his familiarity with and friendship toward him. That truly moved me, and the meeting has remained etched in my memory forever."

Responding to a question about Ayatollah Khamenei's most significant legacy, the President of the Kurdistan Region said: "His legacy is the very struggle for the people and the ideals in which he believed. This legacy can serve as a guide for many to continue along that path."

News ID 161252

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