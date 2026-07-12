Ribaz Hamlan Defends Masrour Barzani’s Track Record

According to Kurdpress, Ribaz Hamlan, an aide to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, defended Masrour Barzani’s performance over the seven years of the Ninth Cabinet’s tenure. He emphasized that Barzani is a "scion of his father’s path and school of thought" and that the government pays no heed to criticisms that are "baseless and devoid of political ethics."

In a written statement, Hamlan noted that over the past seven years, Masrour Barzani has stood firm against crises—such as the COVID-19 pandemic, various threats, war, and a succession of challenges—and has thwarted many of the opposition's agendas.

Citing the Arabic adage "This cub is from that lion," Hamlan stated that Masrour Barzani has followed the Barzani path, guided by a spirit of patriotism, resilience, courage, and self-sacrifice.

The Prime Minister's aide also described critics as "political puppets—rootless, unethical, and dim-witted"—adding, "What matters is God's and the people's satisfaction with the leader, not the words of such individuals."

Presenting statistics on the Ninth Cabinet's performance—including providing electricity to 5.5 million citizens, creating over 140,000 jobs, and implementing thousands of projects across sectors such as education, healthcare, road construction, investment, water, and municipal services, alongside the move toward e-government—Ribaz Hamlan cited these achievements as evidence of the success of Masrour Barzani's administration.

He concluded by emphasizing that the Regional Government would vigorously continue its reform agenda and the development of infrastructure—spanning energy, water, construction, and food security—as well as efforts to attract investment.