Diyarbakir Youth Rally;Öcalan Must Be Released Film

According to Kurdistan Press, the Youth Assembly of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) in Diyarbakir (Amad) held a rally in front of the "Seven Brothers" Tower in the Yenişehir district, demanding an end to the isolation of Abdullah Öcalan, recognition of his political status and passage of the necessary laws to advance the peace process. The participants held a march after reading a statement.

According to the Valat News Agency, slogans in support of Abdullah Öcalan were chanted at the rally, which was attended by a number of young people and representatives of political parties, and a large picture of him was displayed. The text of the statement was read by Azad Kilinç.

Referring to the call for "Peace and Democratic Society" that Abdullah Öcalan had made on February 27, 2025, Kilinç said that this call showed that achieving a free and democratic future was possible and was widely welcomed by the Kurdish people and the Kurdish freedom movement.

He added: "The weapon burning ceremony held on July 11, 2025 in the Jasna Cave was the most important and meaningful step in this process and showed that this call did not remain just words and that there is a readiness to implement it in practice.»

According to him, the fulfillment of this historical responsibility is only possible with reciprocal steps taken by both sides, but so far the Turkish government has not taken any practical steps in this regard.

Kilic also stated that neither the necessary infrastructures have been provided for achieving a sustainable solution nor has a response been given to the legal draft submitted by Abdullah Ocalan.

He continued by criticizing the situation of Abdullah Ocalan and said: “Leader Ocalan, who is the focus of the negotiations in this process, has been kept in solitary confinement for 49 days. During this time, it has not been possible for delegations, lawyers and family members to meet with him, and this situation seriously damages public trust in the peace process and the hope for coexistence.»

The Democratic Youth Assembly finally called on the Turkish government to end the isolation of Abdullah Öcalan as soon as possible, to share the political negotiation process with the public in a transparent manner, to enact the necessary laws to achieve a sustainable and democratic solution, and to recognize Öcalan's political status and physical freedom.