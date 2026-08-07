Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Sign “Mecca Pact”; Attack on One Member is an Attack on All

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed an agreement called the “Mecca Pact” on August 7, 2026, to establish a joint defense mechanism between the three countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on a one-day working visit and after being welcomed by Saudi officials, he went to Mecca by land.The Turkish president met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the start of his schedule. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (NIS) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish Ambassador to Riyadh Emrullah Işler, and the head of the Presidential Special Office, Hasan Doğan, were present at the meeting.

Following bilateral consultations, Erdogan, Mohammed bin Salman, and Shahbaz Sharif signed a trilateral defense agreement between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Attack on one country is considered an attack on all sides

According to information published in the Turkish media, the most important clause of the “Mecca Pact” is based on the principle of collective defense; meaning that any attack on one of the three member countries will be considered an attack on all members of the agreement.

The aim of the agreement is to increase security and defense coordination, strengthen joint deterrence and create a mechanism to counter regional threats. However, the full details of the agreement, including the manner in which the joint defense commitment will be implemented, the possible structure of military coordination and its validity period, have not yet been made public.

Grounds for the Formation of the Trilateral Coalition

Speculations about the formation of a strategic partnership between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have been circulating in the regional media for months. The developments in the Middle East, the war in Gaza and the increase in tension between the United States and Iran have been cited as factors that have accelerated security consultations between the three countries.

During this period, Pakistan has tried to mediate and end the war between the United States and Iran, and Turkey has also taken on a diplomatic role in negotiations to stop the war in Gaza and achieve a political solution.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had previously announced a bilateral defense agreement in 2025.Pakistan’s possession of nuclear weapons had increased the importance of that agreement; however, it has not yet been announced whether the new trilateral pact will also include some kind of nuclear guarantee or simply cover conventional defense, intelligence, and security cooperation.

The signing of the Mecca agreement could be the starting point for the formation of a new security axis between Ankara, Riyadh, and Islamabad; an axis whose geographical scope extends from the eastern Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf to South Asia and may affect the political and security balances of the region.