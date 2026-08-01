US withdrawal from Erbil and repetition of the Syrian scenario for the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, Ambreen Zaman, a journalist and analyst of Middle East issues, in response to the doubts of some of her Kurdish friends about the accuracy of her exclusive report on the withdrawal of US forces from Erbil, emphasized that this report is accurate and that a large part of US forces have withdrawn from the Kurdistan Region. According to her, Patriot missile defense systems have also been withdrawn from the Erbil base, although US special forces will still be present in various places.Zaman wrote in a post on the social network X: “My report is correct. Most of the troops have already left and the Patriots are no longer in Erbil. Of course, US special forces will still be stationed in some places and probably French special forces are also present in the region, but the US military presence in Iraq has effectively ended or is ending.”

Referring to security agreements between Washington and Baghdad, he added that according to the plan, US forces were to leave Iraq by September 30, but the ongoing Iranian attacks accelerated the withdrawal process. According to him, the Patriot systems have been moved to another location, probably Jordan, although he could not independently confirm this.The analyst also pointed to the shortage of US Patriot systems, saying that the production capacity of these equipment does not match the speed of their consumption and that the stocks of these systems are rapidly decreasing.

In another part of his analysis, Ambreen Zaman emphasized that the main issue is not the Kurds, but the strategic interests of the United States. He wrote: “The United States was present in Kurdistan (Iraqi Kurdistan Region) because of its interests; as was the case in Rojava. When we said that the United States would withdraw from there as well, we were faced with all kinds of reactions and arguments. Now the situation is almost the same.”

According to Ambreen Zaman, the gradual withdrawal of the United States from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region could be a repetition of the pattern that previously occurred in northern and eastern Syria, where the reduction of the US military presence raised concerns about the future of Washington’s Kurdish allies and the level of US commitment to its local partners.This analysis comes at a time when the withdrawal of US defense equipment from the Erbil air base, from the perspective of some observers, is not just a military relocation, but a sign of a redefinition of Washington's role in Iraq and a gradual reduction of its direct presence in the Kurdistan Region.