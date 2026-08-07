A meaningful message from the MHP representative who did not sign the framework law: Even an ant has an owner

According to Kurdistan Press, Ezzet Oluyunter, the Istanbul representative of the National Movement Party (MHP), is the only member of the party’s faction who did not sign the proposal for the “Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” (the same framework law).

In a message on social media, Unter wrote: “No one should forget that even an ant has an owner. The system of injustice and the mechanisms of lies and slander will one day collapse. Cruelty will not go unpunished for anyone.May God protect us from what we fear and bring us to what we hope for. Happy Friday.”

He had also written a day earlier: “I have one life, and it should be sacrificed for my homeland, nation, state and ideals.”

The simultaneousness of these messages with not signing the bill has attracted the attention of the Turkish media; however, Yünter has not explicitly stated in his writings that he is against the bill. The National Movement Party also said in a brief explanation that he was on sick leave when he signed the text.

Bahçeli was the first to sign the bill

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the National Movement Party, was the first to sign the bill, known as the “Framework Law.” Other MHP deputies also supported the bill.The text of the proposal was submitted to the parliament chair with the signatures of the Justice and Development Party deputies, 44 Republican People's Party deputies, a number of officials and deputies from the Democrat Party, deputies from the Free Demand Party, two members of the New Path Party, deputies from the Democratic Regions Party, and a number of independent deputies.

Yeni Parti (a new party recently founded by Özgür Özel and resigned Republican People's Party deputies) announced that it would decide whether to sign it after examining the text. The Good Party also did not sign it, arguing that the proposal was unconstitutional.

The Good Party's proposal to hold a public debate in the parliament on the "Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" was also rejected by a vote of the deputies.