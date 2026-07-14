Four Kurdish officials are in the Iraqi Prime Minister's delegation to travel to Washington

Kurdistan Press

According to published information, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, along with Harim Kamal Agha, head of the Iraqi Parliament's Oil and Gas Commission, are among the Kurdish members of the delegation.

Also present are Farhad Alaeddin, foreign relations advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, and Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Foreign Relations Office, in the composition of the delegation to Washington.The visit comes at a time when relations between Baghdad and Washington in the areas of security, energy, investment, and economic cooperation are on the agenda of both sides, and it is expected that issues related to oil, relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, and the future of Iraq's strategic cooperation with the United States will also be part of the delegation's discussions.