Turkey's position is not Europe's waiting room, it is Europe's decision-making table

According to Kurdistan Press, Devlet Bahçeli, head of the Turkish National Movement Party (MHP), described the recent NATO summit in Ankara as a turning point in the world's security equations at the weekly meeting of the party's faction in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and said that analyzing this summit merely as a diplomatic event is an incomplete and superficial look at the current developments.He stated that the true meaning of "alliance" was once again evaluated at the Ankara summit, and stated that the alliance between NATO member states should not be limited to commemorative photos, political statements or messages of sympathy in times of crisis, but should be based on justice, mutual trust, cooperation, co-production and real solidarity.

Bahçeli emphasized that Turkey is not only important today because of its geopolitical position in NATO, but has become one of the influential players in shaping the new security order by relying on its historical experience, defense capability, political will and national capacities.The National Movement Party leader, referring to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to end the sanctions imposed on Turkey's defense industries, said that the formation of a will to lift the "CATSA" sanctions and review the F-35 fighter jet case is a positive step, but what is most important is to repair the distrust that has arisen as a result of the unfair behavior of some allies against Turkey in recent years.

He added that the increase in the share of domestic and national production in Turkey's defense industries to more than 80 percent is the result of years of pressure, sanctions and restrictions, and shows that the country has been able to greatly reduce its dependence on foreign countries.

In another part of his speech, Bahçeli addressed developments related to Iran and criticized the military attacks after the agreement process, stating that these actions have undermined trust in diplomacy.Referring to Donald Trump's remarks about ending the agreement, he said: "The agreement is a commitment of governments, not a decision of an individual." According to him, attacking Iran while the country is a party to an agreement calls into question the validity of international agreements.

He also emphasized that US concerns about Iran's nuclear program or the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz should be resolved through negotiations and legal mechanisms, not through escalating military tensions.

Bahçeli warned that any crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, due to the strategic role of this waterway in energy transport, would have far-reaching consequences for the global economy, energy markets and prices of basic goods.

Referring to Ankara's relations with the European Union, the head of the National Movement Party said that after the NATO summit, the issue of Turkey's full membership would once again be on the European agenda.Criticizing the EU's approach, he stated that Turkey's membership process has been influenced by political considerations and prejudices for years, more than technical criteria.

Bahçeli emphasized that Europe will not be able to formulate a sustainable strategy in areas such as security, energy, migration, trade and regional stability without Turkey, adding: "Turkey's position is not that of a waiting room for Europe, but it must be present at the tables where strategic decisions are made with its weight and proper position."

He also called for advancing Turkey-EU relations based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and justice, and said that updating the customs union, abolishing visas and developing economic relations are important, but Europe must abandon its instrumental view of Turkey.