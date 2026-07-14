Attack on Iran undermines trust in diplomacy

According to Kurdistan Press, Bahçeli Develet., the head of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), criticizing the military attacks against Iran after the agreement process was formed, emphasized that no country should be targeted while it is committed to an international agreement. Referring to Donald Trump's words about the end of the agreement with Iran, Bahçeli Govt. said that agreements are the commitment of governments and not personal decisions, and warned that continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could face a crisis for the world's economy and energy security.At the weekly meeting of the party’s parliamentary group in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, devoted a significant portion of his speech to recent developments surrounding Iran, warning against the weakening of diplomacy and the increase in military tensions in the region.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that “the agreement process is over for me,” he stated that the agreement, which had only recently raised hopes for a reduction in tensions in the region and outlined a specific time frame for reaching a final agreement, had become ineffective in less than a month, and then Iranian territory was once again targeted by military attacks; an event that, according to him, has severely undermined confidence in the possibility of establishing peace through negotiations.Emphasizing that Iran was a party to the agreement at the time of the attacks, Bahçeli said that ignoring this fact and separately assessing Tehran's next move regarding the Strait of Hormuz, without considering the previous context, is not a fair and just approach. He added that reversing cause and effect would be nothing more than distorting the truth.

The head of the Turkish National Movement Party stated that Iran has the right to defend its security, national sovereignty and the lives of its citizens against attacks on its territory, and that no country can be forced to accept sudden military attacks without responding while relying on an agreement.

Bahçeli concluded by calling for an immediate halt to the attacks, the re-implementation of the terms of the agreement, adherence by all parties to their commitments, and a return to the path of diplomacy, adding that the United States must accept the consequences of military action and return to its commitments, and that Iran must create the necessary conditions for the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent the spread of the crisis. He emphasized that Turkey will continue to support peace, regional stability, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue, and that "there are no winners in war, but loyalty to international commitments will never be a loser."