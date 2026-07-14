Without Öcalan's release, neither disarmament nor peace process will proceed

According to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) senior commander Helin Omid stressed that all steps of the movement in the peace process depend on the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan and his direct role in leading the negotiations, and said that without providing him with the conditions to operate freely, no progress in the disarmament process will be possible. Stating that the current process is not limited to disarmament alone, she stated that its main goal is the democratization of Turkey and the development of a comprehensive legal and political framework for resolving the Kurdish issue. Omid criticized the suspension of meetings with Abdullah Ocalan and stated that no meeting has been held with him for more than 50 days, and this situation is a sign of the lack of serious will to advance the peace process.He also called for the formulation of a comprehensive and inclusive law that would cover all individuals, including Abdullah Öcalan, and emphasized that dividing individuals into "criminals" and "non-criminals" is not compatible with the spirit of this process and the collective nature of the Kurdish struggle.

Pointing out that there has been no meeting with Abdullah Öcalan for more than 50 days, he said: “While government and ruling officials claim that the process is continuing without problems, the reality is something else. It was supposed to take concrete steps after May, hold meetings, even have a group of journalists meet with Öcalan so that he can talk to Turkish public opinion and answer society’s questions, but none of these promises were fulfilled.”

Regarding the reason for this situation, Helin Omid said that some believe that the Justice and Development Party government is trying to postpone the peace process until the elections and use it as a political tool, but added that she is not willing to accept such an analysis. According to her, turning an issue that has overshadowed Turkish history for more than a century into a tool for party or electoral interests is a great injustice to the Turkish people.Noting that even holding a NATO summit cannot be a justification for stopping this process, he emphasized that none of these reasons are consistent with the importance of the peace process and a democratic society.

It seems like there is a firm will to stop the peace process

Helin Omid, stating that the will that the government and circles close to it showed in the early days of the process is no longer visible now, said that it seems that the Turkish government has decided to keep this process in its current state and prevent it from advancing.

Referring to the political and regional conditions, she added that at the beginning of this process, the Bahçeli government had active positions and constantly spoke about it. According to Helin Omid, although many of Bahçeli's views were not acceptable to them, he played an important role in breaking some of the established molds in Turkish politics.He said that the Bahçeli government for the first time brought into public debate issues that had previously been met with strong reactions in Turkey, including the status of Abdullah Öcalan, his political status, the "right to hope" and the possibility of participating in parliament and engaging in legal politics.

Everyone should know that the continuation of the PKK disarmament process depends on the release of Abdullah Öcalan

Pointing out that they had observed the "purificationist" approach of the Turkish government from the very beginning of the process, Helin Omid said: "We saw this tendency in the government's policies from the very beginning, but despite this, we still took the necessary steps. This should be understood correctly. Perhaps other movements would not be able to take such steps in such circumstances, perhaps they would experience a split, collapse or crisis, and their social capacity would not tolerate such a process. But the freedom movement founded by Leader Apu has the self-confidence and cohesion to make such decisions."