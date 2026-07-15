Kobani will not be a victim of Arabization policies and Kobani will remain

According to KurdPress, "Farhan Haj Issa", the co-head of the Kobani Autonomous Administration, criticized the efforts of the Syrian interim government to change or Arabize the name of the city, considered this action as a continuation of the Baath regime's policies and, emphasizing the historical and global status of Kobani, called for the recognition of the rights of the Kurdish people in the new Syrian constitution and said: "Kobani will remain Kobani.»

In an interview with Hawar News Agency, Farhan Haj Issa stated about the Syrian interim government’s efforts to change or Arabize the name of the city of Kobani: “Kobani is a historical and human symbol, and no one has the right to violate the identity and name of this city. Rejecting any attempt to change the name of Kobani, he called on the Syrian interim government to abandon the Arabization policies left over from the Baath regime.

Referring to the city’s historical and symbolic status, he said: “Today we are facing a historic and decisive moment for the future of our people. Kobani is a name that has become a global symbol, and when people hear it, they feel pride and hope.”

The co-chair of the Kobani Autonomous Administration added: “Kobani is a reminder of suffering and joy for the people of this region and is recognized worldwide as a symbol of resistance.Although Kobani is a small region geographically, it has become a global model of resistance and perseverance.”

Recalling the Arabization policies of the Baath regime, Haj Issa said that in the past, this regime changed the names of many Kurdish towns and villages and gave them Arabic names. He pointed out examples of these changes and added that during the Baath regime, many of the original names of Kurdish areas were removed from official maps of Syria and replaced with Arabic names.

He also criticized the approach of the Syrian interim government towards the name Kobani, stating: “It is a shame that the Syrian interim government follows the same mentality as the Baath regime. In the past years, the most severe crimes were committed against Kobani and an attempt was made to deprive the people of this region of their land and to destroy their culture, heritage and values.»

Hajj Issa called on the Syrian interim government to apologize to the Kurdish people, recognize their rights in the new Syrian constitution, and end all violations of the rights of this community.

He emphasized that recognizing the rights of the Kurds should begin with respect for their names and historical identity, adding: “The Kurdish people must be recognized as one of the original components of Syria. Figures from Ibrahim Hanano to Professor Osman Dudley have fought for equality and coexistence among all ethnicities and components of Syrian society and have paid a heavy price.”

The co-chair of the Kobani Autonomous Administration also stated that the Autonomous Administration and all residents of the city insist on preserving the name Kobani and reject any change to it. He said: “The Ottoman Empire tried to change the name of Kobani, but it did not succeed. The Baath government also pursued the same policy, but it failed.Kobani will remain Kobani.”

Referring to the city’s global status, Hajj Issa noted that Kobani has become a symbol for the whole world, and for this reason, November 1, 2014, was declared “Kobani Resistance Day.”

Finally, he addressed the Syrian interim government, saying: “Do not continue the collapsed Baathist mentality. No one has the right to change the name of Kobani. We hope everyone will believe that the name of Kobani will remain as it was, and the Kurdish people are resolute in insisting on preserving this name.”