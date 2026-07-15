Iranian Kurdish opposition parties claim Iranian Revolutionary Guards have massed near the border with the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, Iranian Kurdish opposition parties considered the massing of IRGC forces and equipment on the Iranian border with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States as a sign that Iran is preparing for a possible ground confrontation with Kurdish opposition forces.

According to Al-Sumaria, the leaders of these parties announced that the forces deployed near the Iranian border with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region include special units, artillery, tanks, missile systems, and drones.Officials of these opposition groups claim that about 3,000 special forces from the "Sabreen" unit have been deployed to the border areas, along with units from the IRGC's ground forces and aerospace forces.

They also announced that these forces have been transferred to the areas bordering the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in several stages in recent weeks.

According to these sources, surveillance teams affiliated with Kurdish parties have recorded the deployment of artillery, rocket launchers and armored vehicles. In addition, reconnaissance drones fly over the border areas inside Iran and areas adjacent to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region every day.

Officials of these parties believe that the volume and type of troops and weapons deployed go beyond the usual measures for protecting the borders and indicate preparation for a wider conflict.However, they have stressed that the Kurdish parties have not yet reached a common decision on launching military operations inside Iran.

The opposition groups also claim that their intelligence teams have observed the deployment of a large number of heavy artillery, rocket launchers, mortars, armored vehicles, Zolfaghar tanks and upgraded T-72 tanks, Emad and Fateh missile launchers, as well as Shahed, Muhajir and Miraj drones in the border areas.

According to them, drones carry out reconnaissance missions over the border areas of Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq every day. The IRGC has also deployed systems for espionage, drone jamming, radar interception and satellite communications disruption.The leaders of these parties have also claimed that these spy systems are installed on special trucks along the border and that Russian officers and advisers directly monitor their activities. They say that Iran has purchased this equipment from Russia over the past two years.