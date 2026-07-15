After burning weapons, it is time to ensure peace with law

According to KurdPress, Gulistan Kilic Kocigit, the head of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DMP) faction in the Turkish parliament, announced in a speech that the party's Imrali delegation will continue its meetings on the draft peace bill called the "Framework Law" during the week and that the text of this draft is scheduled to be presented to the DMP delegation in one of its meetings.He also called for the immediate adoption of a comprehensive law that would include all members of the process, guarantee the status of Abdullah Öcalan, and pave the way for the release of political prisoners.

Güleştan Kılıç Küçüküğüt, the head of the Democratic Party faction, stated in her weekly press conference in parliament, referring to the “Peace and Democratic Society” process, that the party’s Imrali delegation would continue its meetings on the draft “Framework Law” in the coming days, and the text of this draft would be presented to the Democratic Party delegation during these meetings.

In response to a question from reporters, she said: “Our delegation’s meetings on the draft law will continue throughout the week, and the text of this draft would be presented to our delegation during the same meetings.»

Referring to the report of the Special Parliamentary Commission, he added that this report could have been a roadmap for the peace process, but the proposals made in it have not yet been turned into law. He emphasized: “This process should not be delayed any longer and the existing proposals should be turned into law as soon as possible.”

Explaining his party’s demands, the head of the Democratic Party faction said that the framework law should include all those involved in this process without any classification or segregation and provide legal protection to the actors in this process.He also called for the release of political prisoners, the guarantee of Abdullah Öcalan's status and conditions of activity within the framework of the law, and the establishment of a democratic legal system, adding that the Kurdish language and identity should also be recognized and guaranteed through laws, as this is one of the prerequisites for achieving lasting peace.

The head of the Democratic Party faction, pointing out that an important opportunity to resolve the issue was created a year ago, stated that this opportunity still exists, but this is no longer the time for endless talks and practical steps must be taken. He also asked the speaker of the parliament to invite all political parties to pave the way for reaching a common agreement on this law.

In another part of his speech, Kilic Koçyiğit, while honoring the memory of the victims of the Zeylan massacre, emphasized that this event remains one of the deepest historical wounds of the Kurdish people and that in order to prevent the repetition of such tragedies, society must face its past and learn from it.

He also criticized the government's performance in the legislative field, saying that in recent years, the government has brought packages of so-called "bag laws" to the parliament at a time when public opinion has paid less attention to the parliament.According to him, in a situation where the economic crisis is deepening day by day, the government should formulate a budget that is in line with the needs of the people and protects the rights of the workforce.

Referring to the pressures on universities, Kilic Kocigit continued by calling for the guarantee of academic freedoms and emphasizing that the realization of democracy is not possible without the independence of universities. He also called for any student amnesty plan to include all students without exception.

The head of the Democratic Party faction also criticized the costs of holding the NATO summit in Ankara, claiming that billions of liras of public funds were spent on this summit. He said that the government has tried to hide poverty and economic problems from public opinion by creating security barriers, but he believes that these measures cannot change the existing realities.He concluded by emphasizing that the Democratic Party will continue its political struggle to change these conditions and allocate public resources to the needs of the people.