Diyarbakir Prison Turned into a Five-Star Hotel Instead of a Museum

According to KurdPress, the operation to convert Diyarbakir Prison No. 5, which is remembered as one of the symbols of torture and historical resistance after the September 12, 1980 coup, has reached its final stages. This project, which began in June 2023, according to critics, has gradually eliminated the signs of the crimes of the Turkish government and the memory of the resistance of prisoners affiliated with the Kurdistan Freedom Movement.

Instead of the historical prison, they built a building that looks like a five-star hotel

Aydin, referring to the efforts of civil society organizations to preserve the authenticity of the prison, said: "We formed the 'Prison Coordination Committee' together with the civil society organizations of Diyarbakir and held marches, campaigns and various activities to prevent the identity of this place from changing, but unfortunately none of our warnings and demands were heeded."

He added: "What they have built today is no longer that prison; they have created a completely new and modern memory. The images that have now been published show that all the realities that took place in this prison have been transformed. They have built a completely modern building; a building that looks more like a five-star hotel.»

The truth that had been preserved for decades has been destroyed

The head of the Diyarbakir branch of the Architects' Association, emphasizing that Diyarbakir Prison is one of the most important symbols of human rights violations in Turkey, said: "This truth was expected to be exhibited in the museum. The museum is scheduled to open soon and everyone hoped that visitors would encounter the reality of the widespread human rights violations in this prison, but unfortunately, this did not happen. The truth that had been preserved for decades has now been changed. The truth of this prison has been practically destroyed."