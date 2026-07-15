Nujaba officially announced that it is an ally of Ansar Allah in the war against the Saudi regime

According to KurdPress, Hajj Abdul Qadir Al-Karbalai, the military deputy of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement, announced: The heroic positions of Yemen's Ansar Allah against the aggression of the Saudi Wahhabi regime are a source of pride and honor for all free people in the world.

He added: While shaking their hands, we support them in this battle; because only with strength, firmness and imposing the deterrence equation can we take back the truth from the enemy and its mercenaries.

The military deputy of Nujaba also said: God willing, we will continue to stand as a solid line and a single body against the enemies of God and humanity.