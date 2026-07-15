15 July 2026 - 13:47

Nujaba officially announced that it is an ally of Ansar Allah in the war against the Saudi regime

Nujaba officially announced that it is an ally of Ansar Allah in the war against the Saudi regime

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The military deputy of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement announced that Nujaba is an ally of Ansar Allah in the war against the Saudi regime.

According to KurdPress, Hajj Abdul Qadir Al-Karbalai, the military deputy of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement, announced: The heroic positions of Yemen's Ansar Allah against the aggression of the Saudi Wahhabi regime are a source of pride and honor for all free people in the world.

He added: While shaking their hands, we support them in this battle; because only with strength, firmness and imposing the deterrence equation can we take back the truth from the enemy and its mercenaries.

The military deputy of Nujaba also said: God willing, we will continue to stand as a solid line and a single body against the enemies of God and humanity.

News ID 161350

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