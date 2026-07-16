Kurdistan Press

Akram Al-Kaabi's statement in response to Trump's insult to national symbols in a meeting with Al-Zaidi: Martyr Al-Muhandis and Martyr Soleimani are symbols of Iraq and a source of honor; the stupid and child-killing Trump is a source of shame.

These corrupt and looters, whether through direct theft or under the cover of investments, will not remain in the illusion of plundering Iraq's wealth for a long time.

They will never be able to force Iraq to surrender; the Islamic resistance will continue to lie in wait for them and drive their forces out of Iraq.To solve one of the most important problems of the people, namely the electricity crisis that has been ongoing since 2003, it should be noted that all experts in this field believe that all electricity problems are caused by the actions of corrupt American companies that have been in charge of managing the electricity distribution stations.

We call on the government to expel these companies and replace them with reliable companies as the first step in the fight against foreign corruption.