Body of Kurdish actor Murat Çiçek transferred from Japan to Turkey

According to KurdPress, Murat Çiçek, an actor and screenwriter who lived in Japan as a worker, was arrested on charges of "violating the Immigration Control Act" after an incident that occurred to him on June 25.

After his arrest, he was transferred to Takao Police Station in Hachioji City, Japan, and reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in the detention center on the morning of July 2.

Murat Çiçek's family announced that they learned of the incident five days after his death.After being informed, family members traveled to Japan and received his body.

Murat Çiçek's body has been transferred to Istanbul and is expected to be transferred to Van later today.

According to the information released, the actor's funeral will be held at the Yenimahalle Cemetery in the city of Gulmarg (Hakkari) ...