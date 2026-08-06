The powers of two former commanders of the Syrian armed groups have been reduced

According to Kurdistan Press, within the framework of the organization of the new Syrian army, the powers of a number of commanders of the former Free Syrian Army groups have been limited. After Abu Amsha was removed from the command of the 62nd Division, Saif Abu Bakr Polat was also removed from the command of the 76th Division.Abu Amshah was reportedly recalled to the military headquarters in Damascus before his transfer. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that he had refused to step down as commander of the 62nd Division and instead requested to command the division instead of the position offered to him in the army structure.

Eventually, Abu Amshah was appointed deputy commander of the Central Region Division, a position that is one step below the direct command of a division.

Saif Polat was also removed from command of the 76th Division

After Abu Amshah, Saif Abu Bakr Polat, the former commander of the Hamza Division, was also removed from command of the 76th Division and transferred to a lower position.

Polat was appointed commander of the 76th Division, based in Aleppo, in March 2025. Members of the Hamza Division who had previously served under his command formed the bulk of the division’s forces.Abu Amsha, Seif Polat and the groups under their command have faced accusations including murder, torture, kidnapping, forced displacement and mistreatment of civilians, especially Kurds. The names of these two commanders have been included in the sanctions lists of the United States and the European Union for this reason.

Meeting with Devlet Bahçeli

Abu Amsha and Seif Abu Bakr Polat met with Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Turkish National Movement Party, at the party's headquarters on July 16, 2024.

After this meeting, they published pictures of themselves shaking hands with Bahçeli on social media and described him as the "spiritual leader of the Turkmens."Arab Media: The Goal is to Centralize the Army Command Structure

A number of Arab media outlets did not consider the change of positions of Abu Amsheh and Saif Polat as a normal action at the command level and assessed it as part of the Syrian interim government's plan to collapse the independent command networks of the former Free Army groups and create a centralized structure under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense.

The "Al-Madin" website wrote that the appointment of Abu Amsheh as deputy commander of the Central Region Corps eliminates his direct influence on the 62nd Division and places his decisions under the supervision of a division commander who has a history of activity in the Tahrir al-Sham Organization.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper also reported that these changes are being made within the framework of a plan that foresees the integration of some military formations and the separation of others; a plan that has been opposed by commanders such as Abu Amsheh.The Enab Baladi base also considered the preservation of fragmented command structures and loyalty relationships among former armed groups, despite their joining the new army, as one of the main obstacles to the formation of a centralized army in Syria.