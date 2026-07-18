Countries hosting US aggressors should be prepared to receive a corresponding response

According to KurdPress, the announcement No. 27 of Operation Nasr 2 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Public Relations is as follows:

"In the name of Allah, Qasem al-Jabbarin

The US regime, once again, in the midst of negotiations and the illusion of Iran's weakening, officially resumed the war that it had never ended since the beginning of last week.But after several days of fighting with the armed forces and receiving crushing responses to his aggressions, and realizing that the Iranian armed forces had become much stronger since the first day of the war on March 21, instead of honorably accepting defeat and admitting to his repeated miscalculations, he took a new approach by fleeing the battlefield face-to-face from the previous day and attempted to hide his defeat in the military confrontation by committing war crimes. He tried to maintain his position by carrying out destructive attacks on hospitals, bridges, railways, airports, ports, telecommunications centers, and the like, and killing civilians, instead of fighting with crime and cowardice.Since there is no international institution to prevent these barbarities of the US military, we have no choice but to follow the Quranic command: "So whoever attacks you, attack him in the same way as he attacked you."

Therefore, it is appropriate for the countries hosting the aggressor US military, who have made their territory available to the aggressor criminals to attack Iran, to be prepared to receive a corresponding response and activate their civil defense units to protect the lives of their citizens and keep them away from potential targets.

However, in order to give the American enemy a chance to change this cowardly approach, last night we chose military targets for the time being to respond to the enemy.In the 18th wave of Operation Nasr 2, with the blessed codename "O Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas, peace be upon him," the powerful fighters of the IRGC ground forces targeted the gathering place of the aggressor forces in their ground forces support center in Arifjan, killing a number of them and simultaneously destroying the radar of the US Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait with a drone attack.