Billions of dollars invested in the development of tourism in the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, the institution, in a statement titled "Statistics Speak", explained the capacities and importance of the tourism sector as one of the main sources of income in the Kurdistan Region.

According to published statistics, about 7.68 billion dollars have been allocated for investment in tourism projects in the past seven years.The Kurdistan Regional Government Investment Group emphasized in this statement that the tourism sector is one of the main pillars of economic recovery and provides a good opportunity for domestic and foreign investors to participate in the development of the labor market and strengthen the regional economy.

Earlier, Sasan Awni, Minister of Municipality and Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government, announced that during the period of the ninth cabinet of the regional government, more than 80 strategic projects in the field of tourism have entered the implementation stage.

According to official statistics, there are currently more than three thousand tourism sites in the Kurdistan Region, which have provided employment for more than 20 thousand people, and 80 percent of these job opportunities are available to the local workforce.The Kurdistan Regional Government, within the framework of the tourism industry development program, intends to increase the number of annual tourists to 20 million by 2030 by implementing infrastructure projects and increasing investment in this sector.