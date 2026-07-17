8 Komala forces killed in missile attacks on Sulaymaniyah

According to Kurdistan Press, this source told Shafaq News that this attack on the Komala headquarters took place in the village of "Zargweizle" in the city of Sulaymaniyah.

According to this source, Komala rescue teams have not yet been able to pull out the bodies due to the caves and ruggedness of this mountainous area.

The source said that a number of Komala members were also injured in the attack, "some of whom are in critical condition, and the fate of the other members who were trapped under the rubble of the bombing is still unknown."Iraqi Kurdistan media released video footage from the scene of the incident, showing that large areas of forests and trees in these highlands have been set on fire following the attacks.