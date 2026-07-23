Al-Zaidi to travel to Tehran; energy and bilateral relations on the agenda

According to KurdPress, citing the Iraqi Studies Center, Iraqi government spokesman Haider Al-Aboudi announced that Ali Al-Zaidi, the country's Prime Minister, will travel to Tehran today, Thursday, July 23, at the head of a delegation of ministers and at the official invitation of the Iranian President.

He said that the gas file, within the framework of Iraq's interests, will be one of the most important axes of bilateral talks between Baghdad and Tehran.Al-Abudi also emphasized that the issue of the government's monopoly on weapons is a completely internal matter and will only be discussed in Baghdad and cannot be negotiated in any other capital.

Referring to the support of political currents for the government in the fight against corruption, the Iraqi government spokesman stated that this process will continue without any exception and regardless of political affiliation or influence of individuals.

He also announced Iraq's diplomatic initiatives in response to regional developments, the signing of agreements with the United States to create alternative oil export routes, and the launch of a development fund with the participation of the Central Bank of Iraq, and the welcome of several countries to cooperate in this project.

Al-Abudi finally added that the issue of water resources will also be one of the most important topics of the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Turkey at the end of this month.