After PKK Lays Down Arms, Drafting Law Necessary

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, after meeting with representatives of political parties about the draft peace law known as the "Framework Law" within the framework of the "Peace and Democratic Society" process, announced in a press conference the latest status of this bill and the schedule for its review.Noting that Turkey is at a critical juncture, Kurtulmus said that the special parliamentary commission formed to examine solutions to the Kurdish issue, after 21 meetings and hearing the views of hundreds of people from different segments of society, prepared a joint report that, according to him, could be a roadmap for the next stages of this process. He added: "This report was prepared with the agreement of all parties present in the commission and has become a roadmap for Turkey."

The speaker of the Turkish parliament, referring to the announcement of the end of armed activities by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), said that this development has started a new phase and that it has created the need to develop a legal framework to manage this process: "After the weapons were laid aside and the path to passing the conflict period was opened, the development of a legal framework has become an inevitable necessity. This is a natural result of the process we are in now.»

Kurtulmuş emphasized that the goal is that, just as the commission report was prepared with the participation of all parties, the law will be approved in parliament with the broadest possible political consensus.