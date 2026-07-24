New Priorities for the Peace Process Between the PKK and Turkey

The peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has entered a decisive phase after a hiatus of several months, according to National Context. Sources close to the talks say that the disagreement over the "framework law", which will be the legal basis for the disarmament and return of PKK-affiliated forces, has been largely resolved and the group's imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan has agreed to the current version of the draft. According to the report, the Turkish parliament is expected to approve the law before the start of the summer holidays; otherwise, the first half of August, coinciding with the anniversary of the start of the PKK's armed struggle on August 15, has been considered as an alternative time to complete this phase.Return of exiles; the first step

According to published information, the first group to be allowed to return to Turkey are Kurdish politicians and activists who have gone to Europe in recent years due to legal cases, the lifting of parliamentary immunity or political pressure. Many of these people are former leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party and former Kurdish political parties.

At the same time, there have been reports of the possible return of residents of the Makhmour camp in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region; a camp that was established in 1998 with the cooperation of the United Nations to settle displaced Kurdish families from southeastern Turkey. Although Ankara has accused the PKK of infiltrating and controlling the camp for years, none of the governments of Turkey, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, the camp management or the United Nations have yet confirmed this news.

In contrast, the return of armed PKK membersThe KRG, as well as the group's senior commanders, have been postponed to the next stages of the peace process.

According to a reconstruction of the negotiations, Öcalan presented his views on the framework law to the government about two months ago and demanded a quick response. In recent days, a DEM delegation met with Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the National Movement Party, and Efkan Ala, the leader of the Justice and Development Party, and then an early meeting of the DEM delegation with Öcalan in Imrali prison, paving the way for an agreement.

Reports indicate that Öcalan was given the draft law before it was submitted to parliament and that he agreed to start the legislative phase after reviewing it.

Despite this progress, the first law is not expected to change Abdullah Öcalan’s legal status.Sources close to the government say that in the first phase, instead of releasing him or granting him official status, his communication restrictions will be gradually eased, including increasing his meetings with lawyers, politicians and the DAM party delegation, and allowing him to lead the disarmament process from prison.

In contrast, issues such as the implementation of the “right to hope” (the possibility of conditional release after a certain period of imprisonment), Öcalan’s release or house arrest, as well as the return of senior PKK commanders, will be postponed to subsequent legislative packages.

The current plan is an attempt to strike a balance between the demands of both sides. The Turkish government cannot start negotiations with the release of Öcalan or the return of PKK commanders, as it would face strong opposition from nationalist currents. On the other hand, the Kurdish movement will not accept a process that would put these issues aside forever.

For this reason, the current strategy is based on starting the process with less costly cases, namely the return of political exiles and families living in Makhmour, in order to pave the way for more difficult issues, including the status of prisoners, senior PKK commanders and Abdullah Öcalan himself. The adoption or not of the framework law by mid-August will be the first serious test of the success of the process.