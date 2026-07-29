Kurdish journalist detained for two days

According to Kurdistan Press, farmandar Qardes, a reporter for the Buru news agency, was detained on the evening of July 25 during a raid on his home by security forces.

According to published information, the charges of “membership in the terrorist organization (PKK)” and “activities on behalf of a terrorist organization” were filed due to his journalistic activities.

Qardes has been held at the Istanbul Vatan Police Station for two days and was banned from visiting for 24 hours.It has also been reported that he has not been allowed to meet with his lawyer, Sule Rajabkoglu.

The farmandar Qardesh is expected to be transferred to Istanbul's Çağlayan Courthouse tomorrow and appear before the judiciary.