Wave of cancellations of international flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah airports

According to KurdPress, after the recent drone attacks, international airlines have canceled or suspended some of their flights to the Kurdistan Region.

According to airport information, in the past 24 hours, 14 flights from Istanbul, Amman, Dubai, Antalya and Doha to Erbil International Airport have been completely canceled.Also, at Sulaymaniyah International Airport, two major flights of Qatar Airways and Pegasus Airlines from Doha and Istanbul have been suspended.

These developments occurred after the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Counter-Terrorism Service announced that it had shot down five suicide drones in Erbil province. Following this incident, Qatar Airways officially announced that it would suspend all its flights to Erbil, Kuwait and Bahrain until the end of July due to the rapid changes in the security situation.

However, Ahmed Hoshyar, the director of Erbil International Airport, stressed that Iraqi airspace is open and air traffic has not been completely stopped.

Fly Erbil also announced that its flights are continuing as scheduled, and the region’s airports have welcomed several incoming flights from London, Cologne, Cairo and Baghdad in the past few hours.